Swiss want more digital services from the state

Digitalisation is increasing pressure on state authorities, with almost three-quarters of Swiss expecting more digital services from the authorities, according to a survey by consultants Deloitte.

This content was published on December 29, 2020 - 08:39

Whether it’s paying parking fines or obtaining motorway toll stickers, Swiss want to be able to deal with such services online. A third of those surveyed could even imagine getting married via video conferencing.

A large majority of the population would like to see harmonised digital solutions throughout Switzerland, for example for the electronic transmission of tax data, registration and deregistration at their place of residence or for electronic identification via electronic ID.

However, three-quarters of those surveyed were not prepared to pay more for these digital services. Only for the option of being able to order a passport or ID card online did a slight majority signal their willingness to pay.

Concerns

The respondents had major concerns about data protection and cybersecurity – the biggest hurdle for the population in making greater use of digital services from the state. According to Reto Savoia, CEO of Deloitte Switzerland, these concerns should be taken seriously, especially before the nationwide vote on the e-ID on March 7, 2021.

The Covid pandemic has not weakened trust in digital services. On the contrary, three-quarters of the population had not changed their opinion. For 10%, trust had even increased, especially among young people and in the big cities.

Deloitte’s survey took place in the second half of May 2020. It is representative by age, gender and region, according to the company, which surveyed 1,500 working-age people aged 16 to 64 who live in Switzerland.