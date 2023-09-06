Swiss watchdog warns of 'significant uncertainties' over electricity supply

© Keystone / Michael Buholzer

read aloud pause

X

Switzerland is well prepared for a possible power shortage at the end of next winter, according to the Federal Electricity Commission (Elcom). But “significant uncertainties” remain, it said on Tuesday.

This content was published on September 6, 2023 - 09:36

Keystone-SDA

Since last summer, the news has been mostly positive, says Elcom President Werner Luginbühl.

“Some calm has returned to the energy markets, Europe has reduced its dependence on Russian gas, and electricity consumption has been steadily reduced,” he told the media in Bern on Tuesday.

+ Swiss households braced for rising energy costs

But the markets are still volatile. In Germany there are three fewer nuclear power plants connected to the grid. In France the availability of nuclear power plants is always uncertain, and the Swiss facilities are also getting older. There are still uncertainties despite the measures implemented in the form of hydropower reserves, emergency power generators and emergency gas power plants.

+ Read more: Swiss to vote on climate and energy transition in June

“There can be no complete all-clear,” said Luginbühl. If there is an above-average cold winter and various domestic and foreign nuclear power plants fail at the same time, then this could become a problem, says Elcom.

However, the overall situation is significantly less tense than a year ago, said Urs Meister, managing director of Elcom's technical secretariat. The market assumes a significantly lower risk of a supply bottleneck. But the energy market is still subject to major fluctuations.

In the long term, Elcom wants the Swiss nuclear power plants to run for at least sixty years.

“That would give us time to push ahead with the expansion with renewable energies,” said Luginbühl. The Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (Ensi) has to decide whether the nuclear power plants can be left connected to the grid for more than sixty years.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative