Switzerland confirms Covid-19 baby boom

The number of births in Switzerland increased significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federal Statistical Office confirmed on Tuesday.

December 5, 2023

Keystone-SDA

A total of 6,875 children were born in December 2020 (+1.5% more than in December 2019), or nine months after the first lockdown in Switzerland. The rise in the number of births continued from January to March 2021 (+4.5%), the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Tuesday.

The number of children born between July and October 2021 and conceived during the second lockdown in Switzerland (from October 2020 to January 2021) was also higher: 1,629 babies, or +5.5%. The increase in births was greater in German-speaking Switzerland than in French-speaking regions.

The FSO said this kind of surge is generally expected and similar to periods of economic crisis. The risk of unemployment and uncertainty about the future lead some couples to having a child to postpone their plans.

While a rise in child births linked to the second Covid lockdown has been recorded in other countries, such as France, Italy and Spain, an increase in the first lockdown is specific to Switzerland, FSO said.

Marriages

But 2020 saw a sharp drop in the number of marriages: 35,160 were celebrated in 2020, 9.8% fewer than in 2019. Given that family reunions and gatherings were limited during the first lockdown (March 2020 to June 2020), a marked drop was expected.

The number of weddings then rose until it reached its highest level during the summer months, peaking in August (4,613). It then fell again, as is usually the case at the end of the year.

The trend was reversed in 2021, when 36,410 marriages were recorded, 3.6% more than in 2020 - but 6.6% fewer than in 2019. This increase represents a return to normal. Despite the increase in 2021 and 2022, the number of marriages is still lower than before the pandemic.

Divorces

Finally, the number of divorces was exceptionally low in the first half of 2020. Only 4,790 cases were finalised, compared with 5,671 in 2019 (-17.1%). The second half of the year saw an increase in the number of divorces (+3.5% compared with the same period in 2019).

In 2021, the trend was reversed, and the number of divorces rose again: 17,159, an increase of 5.9% compared with 2020.

