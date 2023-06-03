Switzerland has highest proportion of people not identifying as male or female

Switzerland also has the lowest proportion of people who think trans people are badly discriminated against. © Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

read aloud pause

X

Out of 30 countries, Switzerland has the highest proportion of people who identify as transgender, non-binary or gender-fluid, a new survey has found.

This content was published on June 3, 2023

Keystone-SDA/jc

In terms of all LGBT+ people, Switzerland ranks third with 13%, according to the survey by Ipsos polling institute.

Six percent of respondents in Switzerland identified themselves as transgender, non-binary, gender-fluid or other than male or female. This proportion is the highest of all the countries surveyed, ahead of Thailand with 5% and Italy, Sweden, Germany and Spain with 4%.

In Switzerland, only 45% of people think that transgender people are discriminated against to a high or considerable degree. This is the lowest proportion among all the countries surveyed.

The survey was carried out between February 17 and March 3, 2023. Ipsos surveyed 22,514 adults aged 16 to 74 in 30 countries. In Switzerland, some 500 people took part in the survey.

At the beginning of last year, Switzerland made it easier for people to change their official gender. Since January 1, 2022, anyone who wants to change their official gender no longer has to go to court. Transgender and intersex people can now change their first name and gender in the civil registry without bureaucratic complications. There are no longer any medical examinations or other prerequisites.

Articles in this story Debunked: What we thought was true about Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative