Switzerland records coldest temperatures of winter season

© Keystone / Noemi Cinelli

On Friday night, Switzerland experienced its lowest temperatures of the winter to date. Near Buffalora on the Ofen Pass in eastern Switzerland, the mercury dropped to -28°C (-18.4°F).

This content was published on January 20, 2024 - 11:00

Keystone-SDA

It was also bitterly cold on the plains. At Ebnat-Kappel in canton St Gallen in the northeast, it was -15.8°C. Temperatures were also low in Egolzwil, canton Lucerne, in central Switzerland (-15.3°C), and in Tänikon, Thurgau (-15°C).

The lowest values were reached in the middle of the night. But as the second half of the night wore on, temperatures began to rise, with a bit of a breeze, reports private weather service Meteonews.

