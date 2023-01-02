Switzerland smashes January heat record north of Alps

A man dives into Greifen Lake near Zurich on January 1, 2023. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Switzerland recorded its highest-ever January temperature north of the Alps on January 1.

This content was published on January 2, 2023 - 09:50

Keystone-SDA/sb

The mercury hit 20.9 degrees Celsius (69.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in the town of Delemont in canton Jura in northwest Switzerland.

The previous January high north of the Alps had been 19.4 C, recorded on January 12, 1993 in Lucerne. The highest January temperature ever recorded anywhere in Switzerland was 24 C recorded in Locarno-Monti (2007) and Lugano (1944) in the south of the country.

MeteoSwiss said the record January temperature in Delemont was caused by warm winds from the southwest combined with the Foehn wind - a dry, warm downslope wind - coming off the Jura mountains.

Other locations saw balmy conditions on Sunday. In Vevey on Lake Geneva, people queued for ice creams, while in Geneva swimmers enjoyed the traditional New Year's Day dip in the lake with fancy dress and champagne.

People enjoy a traditional new year swim in Lake Geneva at the Bains des Paquis, in Geneva on January 1, 2023. © Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

In the Rhine Valley of St. Gallen and in Liechtenstein, it was also warm on Sunday (20 C in Vaduz and 18.5 C in Bad Ragaz).

A January record high was also set in Altdorf, canton Uri, where the mercury reached 19.2 C on Sunday. The previous cantonal record was 18.5 C.

The mild weather in Western Europe is partly due to warm air from the Atlantic east of the US state of Florida. A similar phenomenon occurred last year, SRF Meteo said.

