Syrian migrant on probation sentenced for raping Swiss student

The man had already been convicted of crimes eleven times in two years in Switzerland and four times in Italy. Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

A Syrian man whose asylum application was rejected has been sentenced to eight years in prison for rape by a Zurich court and will be deported.

This content was published on August 25, 2020 - 14:31

Keystone-SDA/ac

In September 2018, the man broke into his victim's apartment in Zurich and raped her. The Zurich cantonal court on Tuesday reduced his sentence by one year on appeal because he finally confessed on Tuesday in front of the judges.

The 34-year-old had always denied the accusation. He claimed that the student was an acquaintance.

However, during the appeal hearing on Tuesday morning before the Zurich court, he read a statement in which he apologised to his victim for having raped her. At the end of the hearing, the judges found the accused guilty of rape, bodily harm and home invasion. They sentenced him to eight years' imprisonment and expulsion from Swiss soil for 15 years. At first instance, the district court had handed down a sentence of nine years and an expulsion order for the same length of time.

The man had already been convicted of crimes eleven times in two years in Switzerland and four times in Italy between 2011 and 2014. He raped the young woman in Zurich while he was on probation after a conviction.