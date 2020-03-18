SWISS planes at Zurich Airport on March 17. The airline has reduced its flight capacity by 50% due to the virus. (Keystone / Alexandra Wey)

Switzerland is one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus. Authorities have put a number of measures in place to significantly restrict public life in a bid to slow the spread of the disease and prevent a collapse of the healthcare system.

Where are the worst-affected parts of the country? What about the economic costs of the pandemic for the country’s businesses and workers? Can I still travel to Switzerland? How are the Swiss coping with this unprecedented situation?

What questions do you have about coronavirus and Switzerland? Just fill out the form below and we’ll try and answer them.

