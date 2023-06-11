Tens of thousands celebrate Geneva Pride

Some of the 35,000 people who marched through Geneva on Saturday © Keystone / Martial Trezzini

Around 35,000 people took to the streets of Geneva on Saturday as part of the LGBTQ march Pride. They celebrated diversity and spoke out against discrimination against people with non-binary gender identity and non-heterosexual orientation.

This content was published on June 11, 2023

Keystone-SDA/ts

To this end, the organisers published a list of 50 demandsExternal link, three of which were highlighted: the extension of Article 261 of the Criminal Code (criminal racism) to include transphobia; the ban on conversion therapies; and the right to self-determination for intersex people.

At the parade itself, in which more than 60 associations and organisations participated this year, there was a festive atmosphere, with many people carrying rainbow flags. The march eventually arrived at the Parc des Bastions, where cultural performances were taking place.

“I come from Fribourg and after what happened there, it’s important to show that we’re here and that everyone is together to conquer fear,” a young man who took part in the march told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. In Fribourg, rainbow flags had been destroyed on Georges-Python Square at the end of May.

The organisers recalled that while the right to marry for all represented a historic step forward last year, the queer community was facing a return of insults and violence.

