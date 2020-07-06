Terrorism suspects indicted in Swiss court

The pictures shows the Syrian ctiy of Kobani after the Islamic State group admitted its fighters had been defeated in 2015. Keystone

swissinfo.ch/ug

The Swiss justice authorities have filed an indictment against two suspects for terror offences. The charges include travelling to a Middle East conflict zone controlled by the Islamic State organisation, which is banned in Switzerland.

The two suspects, a Swiss citizen and a Swiss-Tunisian dual national, were arrested at Zurich airport more than four years ago and placed in pre-trial detention on their return from a trip to Turkey, according to the Office of the Attorney General on Monday.

According to the indictment, both suspects identified with ideology of IS and were part of a group of people that underwent training in Switzerland and neighbouring France to join IS.

The indictment also includes allegations of recruiting and the indoctrination of other people for the terrorist group, of making use of the IS network to receive logistical support and advice and of supporting the illegal organisation financially.

“The indictment (…) is in line with the policy of prosecuting anyone in Switzerland who tries to participate in Jihadist-motivated terrorism (…),” a statement said.

A date for a trial still has to be set.

The federal justice authorities say they are currently conducting about 70 criminal proceedings against suspected Jihadists.