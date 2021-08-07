Thai police detain man over death of Swiss tourist

The Swiss woman had arrived on Phuket on July 13 Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

A man has been taken into custody for the death of a Swiss tourist on the island of Phuket earlier this week, according to Thai police.

Reuters/ts

“In Phuket, we have good news. It’s finished,” police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk told reporters on Saturday.

He said a suspect had been detained, but he did not give further details when responding to questions from reporters.

The body of a 57-year-old Swiss tourist was found on Thursday near a waterfall on the resort island, with signs she had died of unnatural causes, officials said on Friday.

The woman had arrived on the island on July 13 under the “Phuket Sandbox” scheme, a pilot project to allow in vaccinated foreign tourists to help revive a sector decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The suspect is a 27-year-old native of Phuket, two police sources told Reuters.

A news conference with more details of the investigation is scheduled for Sunday.