This content was published on March 11, 2018 12:00 PM Mar 11, 2018 - 12:00

Here are the stories we’ll be following the week of March 12, 2018:

Monday

Swiss multinational corporations in the United States have ramped up efforts to influence American policy making, spending more than CHF20 million ($21 million) on lobbying activities last year. We’ll look into where that money goes, exactly.











Tuesday

As the UN Human Rights Council hears a chilling new report on South Sudan, we look at how the four-year civil war has affected the population and how Swiss NGOs are trying to help.









Wednesday

Philippe Bischof, the new director of Swiss cultural foundation Pro Helvetia, tells us about the significance of cultural exchanges abroad. He says art offers a chance for dialogue, and he explains how Pro Helvetia helps support culture in countries where art is under political pressure.









Thursday

Switzerland – which isn’t a part of the European Union – has been watching with interest ever since the people of Britain decided to drop out of the 28 member group. Will the Brits look to Switzerland for ideas on how to manage life outside of the EU? Our podcast tries to answer that question.









In case you missed it:

politics Bannon brings his ‘populist revolt’ to Zurich By Domhnall O'Sullivan In front of a sold-out crowd of over 1,500 in the Swiss city, Steve Bannon spoke about the reasons for right-wing resurgence in Europe.









