Here are the stories we’re following the week beginning August 1.









(swissinfo.ch)



Monday

It’s Swiss National Day and to celebrate swissinfo.ch mined more than 22,000 images on Flickr and shows you the most popular ones – and they’re not all chocolate-box landscapes.





(swissinfo.ch)

Wednesday

Lights, camera, action! Switzerland’s Locarno Film Festival starts on August 3. Each year it shows many 16mm and 35mm films. swissinfo.ch has been following the work of the professionals who look after and prepare these films – a dying breed, due to the rise of digital.





(Keystone)

Wednesday and Thursday

Of the 107 Swiss Olympians heading to Rio, 58 have Twitter accounts. On Wednesday, two days before the Games begin, we publish a Twitter list with all their latest posts, showing Switzerland’s multilingual athletes at work, rest and play.

On Thursday, we consider Swiss Olympic medal success – and failure – over the years and report on how the Swiss have been helping to clean up polluted Rio waterways, including Guanabara Bay, the site for the 2016 Olympic sailing competitions.

(Copyright Georgina Goodwin)

Friday

Switzerland is beautiful, affluent, safe and convenient, yet many Swiss move on. Some find it dull or even claustrophobic. In a special feature on Swiss living abroad, we’ll share the stories of seven Swiss people who’ve decided to try their luck elsewhere in the world. They are people who’ve “escaped the golden cage” – or at least given up on some of the comforts of Switzerland to pursue new adventures.

We’ll also be reporting from the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad’s congress in Bern, which is celebrating 100 years of representing Swiss expats around the world. Hear more about our coverage of the Swiss Abroad in this video, which originally broadcast live on Facebook.

week ahead facebook The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.





