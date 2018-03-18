Here are the stories we’ll be following the week of March 19:
Monday
This week, Switzerland officially takes over the leadership of the UN-sponsored Conference on Nuclear Disarmament, which has been stuck in a deadlock for two decades even as nuclear tensions build worldwide. Our piece on Monday will examine how non-nuclear Switzerland might be able to find a way forward.
Tuesday
On this morning, the Swiss Federal Railways will hold its annual press conference, in which they will communicate the past year’s round-up of facts and figures for punctuality and quality of service. We’ll find out if the Swiss can still set their watches to the departure or arrival of Swiss trains.
Wednesday
On the eve of the 2018 Baselworld event – the world’s biggest watch and jewellery fair – we investigate how the luxury watch industry is approaching internet sales. swissinfo.ch interviews representatives from four different brands to see how they’ve handled the transition from showroom to online orders.
Thursday
Researchers at Lucerne University have found that local parliamentary candidates with non-Swiss-sounding names are more likely to be crossed off a ballot list by voters, and therefore “incur a significant electoral penalty”. What do these findings mean for direct democracy in Switzerland?
Friday
We visit five villages to get a sense of Switzerland’s bottom up approach to democracy. Town hall meetings are held regularly in the lion’s share of Swiss communities and are therefore key to giving Swiss citizens a voice in local politics.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.