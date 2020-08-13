Three Spanish tourists die in canyoning accident in Switzerland

Another popular canyoning spot is river Riale d'Iragna in the southern Swiss canton of Ticino. Ti-press

Three men died and a fourth is missing after a canyoning accident on Wednesday evening in the northeastern Swiss canton of St Gallen.

The bodies of three Spanish tourists were found on Thursday morning, according to the local police. The accident occurred in the Parlitobel Gorge near Pfäfers. The group was taken by surprise by a severe storm in the area. According to the police, the four Spaniards were canyoning on their own and had not hired a guide.

Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene on Wednesday evening. Operations had to be interrupted during the night and resumed early Thursday morning leading to the discovery of the three bodies. Due to the ongoing operation, access to the accident site has been cordoned off by the police.

It was a Swiss canyoning accident over two decades ago that kickstarted the movement to make safety certifications compulsory for adventure sports companies. In 1999, 21 adventure-seekers, mostly Australians, lost their lives in a canyoning mishap in Saxeten in the popular tourist region of Interlaken.



