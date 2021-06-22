Ticino roads the most accident-prone in the country

The Leventina valley in canton Ticino. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

The risk of having a road accident varies across Swiss regions, with southern Ticino reporting the most incidents, according to insurance firm AXA.

This content was published on June 22, 2021 - 12:40

Keystone-SDA/dos

Italian-speaking Ticino, Switzerland’s southernmost canton and a popular holiday destination, witnesses 20% more accidents than the national average, AXA says.

Over the past four years, some 16,900 accidents were reported in Ticino, compared to just 870 in the central region of Uri, which comes out as the country’s safest.

Topographical conditions might be behind the higher accident rate in Ticino, AXA suggests: the mountainous and valley-strewn region has many narrow and twisting roads, a challenge for drivers.

In general, the southern cantons (Geneva, Vaud, Valais, Ticino, and Graubünden) came out above the national average for accidents, as did the region of Zurich.

Lucerne and Schaffhausen were markedly below the average.

On top of the higher accident rate, Ticino is also home to the cheapest cars, the insurance firm reports. The canton has the most vehicles worth under CHF11,000 ($11,950). Vaud boasts the biggest number of expensive models, including one car with a value of CHF5.5 million.

