Tight security as former US president Barack Obama appears at Zurich event

Prior to arriving in Zurich for his Saturday evening event, the former president was spotted strolling the streets of Barcelona on Friday surrounded by security personnel. Keystone / David Zorrakino

Obama is set to appear on stage at the Hallenstadion in Switzerland’s biggest city on Saturday evening as part of a three-legged European tour to talk about leadership and navigating the future.

This content was published on April 29, 2023

Keystone-SDA/gw

Although the event is not sold out, organisers are urging ticketholders to arrive early due to tight security measures at the stadium. Doors will open at 5p.m. for the event, dubbed “An evening with President Barack Obama”, which starts at 6:30p.m.

The city of Zurich is responsible for security during the visit of the popular former president. Measures are being implemented in consultation with the US Secret Service, which is responsible for the security of current and former residents of the White House.

The evening will feature a conversation with Obama hosted by Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, a German television presenter. Prior to their appearance on stage, other “exceptional” speakers will address themes such as creativity and transformation through action, according to the event organiser, expansion.space, part of live entertainment company Streetlife International.

The Zurich branch of the organisation American Democrats Abroad has planned a warm welcome for the 44th president. Members will be handing out flyers and registering voters as they arrive at the stadium. The US will hold presidential elections in 2024.

Tickets for the event started at CHF59 ($66), although VIP tickets were available for CHF2,500, giving holders access to the red carpet, an invitation to a pre-event party, and the chance to be photographed with Obama.

The former leader will then head to similar events in Amsterdam on Monday and Berlin on Wednesday.

