Two million people flock to three-day Zurich festival

The Swiss city was the site of street parties, concerts, food and fireworks over the weekend.

July 10, 2023

The estimated two million at this year’s “Züri Fäscht” brought attendance levels close to the previous edition in 2019, organisers said after partying ended on Sunday evening.

Visitors ate, drank, danced, and watched various entertainment shows on the streets of the country’s biggest city from Friday to Sunday, in temperatures over 30°C.

The event is held once every three years and is billed as Switzerland’s “biggest popular festival”. The 2022 edition was postponed due to Covid-19.

Zurich city police, responsible for traffic and crowd control, said on Sunday around 30 people had been arrested over the weekend due to violent incidents, but that overall no serious problems had taken place.

Environment efforts

Under pressure from local politicians, this year’s edition put in place a system to recycle plastic and aluminium for the first time, in an effort to become more “sustainable and respectful of the environment”.

In this vein, the city’s parliamentarians also want the headline fireworks show at the festival to be phased out for future editions and replaced by eco-friendly alternatives.

