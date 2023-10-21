Two Swiss campers found dead in Corsica
The bodies were discovered on Friday under a tree in the west of the island, which is currently experiencing thunderstorms and heavy rain.
According to initial investigations, the cause of death was “electrocution”, Nicolas Septe, public prosecutor of Ajaccio, the island’s capital, told the AFP news agency.
An enquiry has been opened to clarify exactly what happened. On Saturday, the remains of the victims – found by coast guards in Vico, about twenty kilometres north of Ajaccio – will be examined to confirm this hypothesis and the date of death, which, according to the public prosecutor, was about 24 hours before the bodies were recovered.
Weather conditions in Corsica currently include an alert for thunderstorms, rain and large waves, and authorities have urged caution when it comes to planning outdoor activities.
On Saturday the Swiss foreign ministry confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency that two Swiss nationals had died on the island. For reasons of privacy the ministry declined to give further information.
