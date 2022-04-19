Ukraine: can sanctions or war crimes investigations stop the war?

Evidence of atrocities in Ukraine has been met with accusations of war crimes and tougher sanctions against Russia. The Inside Geneva podcast looks at what this means.

April 19, 2022

Podcast host Imogen Foulkes is joined in this episode by human rights and sanctions experts.

“Putin has made Russia a pariah, we have to deal with that at this moment. There are no humanitarian or human rights laws being respected by the Russian government now,” says analyst Daniel Warner.

Can sanctions deter Russia in Ukraine?

“What is the objective? Is it punitive economic pain? How does that translate to some kind of political gain?” asks Erica Moret, senior researcher and sanctions specialist at the Graduate Institute in Geneva.

And what might Russia’s future look like now?

“Politically, socially, who knows what Russia will be like in a year, two years, or five years’ time,” says Hugh Williamson, Europe director of NGO Human Rights Watch.

