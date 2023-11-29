Vatican appoints replacement at Swiss abbey tainted by abuse allegations

The Abbey of Saint-Maurice in southern Switzerland is a historic Catholic institution and religious community founded in 515 that reports directly to the Vatican. © Keystone / Olivier Maire

read aloud pause

X

Pope Francis has appointed Jean-Michel Girard as the new head of the Abbey of Saint-Maurice in southern Switzerland. The prestigious Catholic institution has been embroiled in sexual abuse allegations involving priests.

This content was published on November 29, 2023 - 10:23

RTS

Jean-Michel Girard, who was a senior cleric (provost) for Grand St Bernard, takes over from Abbot Jean Scarcella and the interim head Roland Jacquenoud.

Scarcella resigned in September, suspected of sexual abuse and its cover-up. He is being investigated as part of a Catholic Church abuse affair by the apostolic special investigator Joseph Bonnemain. Saint-Maurice is not under the jurisdiction of the diocese of Sion but reports directly to the Vatican.

+ Interim abbot of Saint-Maurice accused of sexually abusing novice

His interim successor, Roland Jacquenoud, withdrew last week. He was accused of sexual abuse of an adult novice in a recent report by Swiss public television RTS. The Abbey of Saint-Maurice rejected this accusation last week.

In an interview with RTS on Tuesday, Jean-Michel Girard explained that he wants to be a “support” for the abbey, “which must continue to live. First for the members and then for all those who are linked to the life of the community of St-Maurice”.

+ Sweeping study finds 1,000 cases of sexual abuse in Swiss Catholic Church since 1950

He added: “We will have to assume the responsibilities linked to these abuses, first obviously towards the victims. We will have to shed light on what happened and finally take all measures essential so, if possible, that it does not happen again.”

Over a dozen people have reported “potential abuses linked to the Abbey of St-Maurice or the ecclesial environment”, the Office of the Attorney General of Valais announced on Wednesday.

The cantonal police and prosecutors are investigating each declaration.

The office added that "those accused benefit from the presumption of innocence during the preliminary procedure". The aim of this procedure is to determine what acts took place and whether they can be prosecuted under Swiss law.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative