Veganuary, Dry January: meaningful abstinence or commercial gimmick?

At the beginning of the year many of us give up on all kinds of things: alcohol, meat, sugar, you name it. Some also try a "digital detox". Quite a few companies see this as a big business opportunity.

0.0%. No alcohol in January. That’s the idea behind "Dry January". And because fasting after feasting is not only about alcohol, many people are now also doing it with meat and other animal products, called "Veganuary", or they give up sweets for the "Sugar-free Challenge". Another favourite: "digital detox", meaning putting aside your electronic devices for a while.

There are numerous studies on the effect of such weeks of abstinence. For example, a much-cited study by the University of Sussex in the UK from 2018 confirms the positive effects of Dry January: 69% of the respondents said they felt healthier and 67% felt more energetic during this time. Sugar-free or vegan diets can also have positive effects on the body, but for many, the latter is also about climate, the environment and animal welfare. What about you? What are your general thoughts on the topic?

Profitable alternatives

These ideas don't have just the abstinence in common. Many companies have discovered the business with alternative products. Which means you don't really have to give up your after-work beer or your spaghetti bolognese. Everything is available with 0.0% or with a vegan minced meat substitute. Also, fasting and detox cures are booming.

