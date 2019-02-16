This content was published on February 16, 2019 5:00 PM

Harvesting cranberries in a bog near Plymouth, Massachusetts, US, 1988

(Georg Gerster/Keystone)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.







Monday

158,000

Swiss researchers found that around 158,000 cubic kilometres of ice are home to the world's glaciers, with the exception of the ice sheets of Greenland and Antarctica. This is significantly lower than estimates made a few years ago.

Tuesday

1,204

The Swiss assisted suicide organisation EXIT helped a total of 1,204 people end their lives in 2018, a sizeable jump on the previous year.

Wednesday

3,500

The number of Britons who will be allowed to enter Switzerland every year to live and work if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal on March 29.

Thursday

2,000,000

A woman was charged for allegedly persuading dozens of people to give their online banking details over the phone, stealing more than CHF2 million, in a scam known as voice phishing.

Friday

90

The age at which Georg Gerster, the Swiss aerial photography pioneer whose images often look like abstract paintings, died.



