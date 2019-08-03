Crowds turned out on Swiss National Day for traditional firework displays like this one in Bern, despite environmental concerns. (Keystone)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.



110,000

The number of people who watched a fireworks display over the river Rhine in Basel on August 1. It was the biggest gathering among the many marking Swiss National Day through festivities across the country.

0.8

The percentage of new mothers under the age of 20 in Switzerland. This is lower than any other European country, according to the European statistics office Eurostat.

37.8

The temperature in Sion, canton Valais, on July 24 in what was one of the hottest Julys on record according to the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology, MeteoSwiss. It comes on the back of the second-hottest June ever.

99 million

The amount of Swiss francs (around $100 million) that food giant Nestlé plans to spend to expand three factories in Indonesia. The goal is to increase Nestlé’s production capacity in the country by 25%, according to a company announcement.

32

The number of years the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty between the US and Russia was in force. It came to an end on August 2 after the Trump administration accused Moscow of violations. Switzerland expressed regret about the demise and urged restraint.



