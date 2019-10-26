(Keystone)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.







Sunday

84

In parliamentary elections, 84 women were elected to the House of Representatives, bringing the proportion of women in the largest parliamentary chamber to a record 42%.

Monday

214

The Federal Office of Public Health recorded 214 cases of measles in Switzerland in the first nine months of 2019 – six times more than for the whole of 2018. Two adults died.

Monday

564,650

Average assets per adult in Switzerland stood at $564,650 by mid-2019, making the Swiss once again the wealthiest citizens in the world.

Wednesday

2

When it comes to being a woman, Switzerland ranks second after Norway, according to a study that covers 167 countries and weighs variables such as employment, security and political representation.

Thursday

200

Last August 200 more people than usual died in Switzerland. The Federal Office for the Environment attributes the 3.4% increase in deaths to a ten-day heatwave.



