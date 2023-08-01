World health body paints mixed picture of smoking prevention

In Switzerland, 20-24-year-olds are the biggest smokers. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

While the number of smokers worldwide has been falling, only four countries are taking adequate prevention measures, in the eyes of the World Health Organization (WHO). Switzerland remains a laggard, at least according to the most recently available statistics.

A report by Geneva-based WHO said on Monday that Brazil, Mauritius, Turkey and the Netherlands were the only countries to have implemented all recommended anti-tobacco measures.

Eight countries are meanwhile just one policy step away from joining this select group: Ireland, Spain, Ethiopia, Iran, Jordan, Madagascar, Mexico and New Zealand.

That said, the proportion of smokers worldwide has been falling: from 22.8% in 2007 to 17% in 2021. “Slowly but surely, more and more people are being protected from the harms of tobacco,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In Switzerland, 27.1% of the population smoked in 2017. The rate fell in the early 2000s but has since stagnated, according to the Federal Office for Public Health (FOPH).

About a fifth of the population uses tobacco daily, the FOPH says, while a smaller part (8%) smokes occasionally. There are more male smokers (31%) than female (23%).

Just over 20% of 15-19-year-olds smoke, while the proportion of smokers is highest among those aged 20-24 (c. 40%). This rate then steadily declines with age.

Smoking remains the leading preventable cause of death in the world, the WHO says. It kills 8.7 million people each year, including 1.3 million from second-hand smoke. In 53 countries smoking is not yet completely banned even in healthcare facilities.

In Switzerland, tobacco causes 9,500 premature deaths each year, and the annual costs of medical treatment for tobacco-related diseases come to some CHF3 billion ($3.43 billion).

