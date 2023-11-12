Zermatt-Cervinia cross-border ski race cancelled

The event at an altitude of more than 3,000 metres in the shadow of the world-famous Matterhorn was supposed to be a spectacular start to the Alpine ski season. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

The second men's downhill in Zermatt-Cervinia and thus the entire race weekend on the Matterhorn has been cancelled.

Lots of fresh snow and strong gusts of wind have ruined the entire World Cup weekend on the Matterhorn for the Alpine ski races. The organisers also had to cancel the second downhill race in Zermatt-Cervinia on Sunday, the International Ski Federation announced on Sunday morning. No competition was possible on Saturday for safety reasons.

"Unfortunately, the reasons for today's cancellation are the same as yesterday," said the federation.

The men thus remain dogged by bad weather this World Cup season. The giant slalom in Sölden, Austria, had to be cancelled due to storms. In Zermatt-Cervinia on the Swiss-Italian border, only one of the three planned training sessions and two races could be held on Wednesday. Then came the onset of winter.

The event at an altitude of more than 3,000 metres in the shadow of the world-famous Matterhorn with start in Switzerland and finish in Italy was supposed to be a spectacular start to the Alpine ski season. The planned premiere of the event in 2022 was cancelled due to a lack of snow – this time around, too much fresh snow proved to be the organisers' and athletes' undoing.

