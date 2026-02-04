Software Stocks Drop in Asia After US Tech Selloff: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Software stocks slid from India to Japan, following declines in their US peers, on concern advances in artificial intelligence will undermine traditional business models.

Shares of Indian information technology bellwether Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. slid 6%, while Infosys Ltd. dropped more than 5%. Australian cloud-based accounting software maker Xero Ltd. tumbled more than 15%, and Japan’s Nomura Research Institute Ltd. dropped 8%.

Elsewhere, oil rose after the US Navy shot down an Iranian drone headed toward an aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea. The yen weakened as traders positioned before a Japanese election this weekend. Gold climbed back above $5,000 an ounce on dip buying. European stock futures edged lower.

The software losses came after AI startup Anthropic released a productivity tool for in-house lawyers, indicating it is directly competing against software-as-a-service businesses. That led to a slide in shares associated with legal software and data services, and snowballed to include a broader range of software firms.

Declines in Asian software shares were offset to some degree by gains in more traditional businesses such as financials and industrials, which are seen to benefit from a rotation out of tech. The MSCI Asia Pacific gauge was little changed.

“While Asia’s tech sector will see some overall pressure, energy and equipment and chip stocks should fare better than software,” said Matthew Haupt, a fund manager at Wilson Asset Management in Sydney. “Hong Kong and China will be under more pressure given their higher exposure to software names compared to markets like South Korea.”

The decline in software-services stocks spread to alternative investment firms such as Blue Owl Capital Inc. due to speculation AI-driven disruptions would cause steep losses on their books. Wall Street has been skeptical about software companies for a while, but sentiment has worsened as traders sell shares of firms across the industry as fears about the destruction to be wrought by AI pile up.

A growing number of investors are also starting to wager that the surge in AI companies, led by the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps, is giving way to broader market participation. A marked rotation has taken place in 2026, with value shares far outpacing growth.

Oil advanced for a second day as geopolitical tensions resurfaced following the US downing of an Iranian drone near an American aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea. Brent advanced to around $68 a barrel, after adding 1.6% on Tuesday.

“The drone and tanker skirmishes are highlighting to the market how volatile the situation is, and how things could escalate out of hand even unintentionally,” said Saul Kavonic, senior energy analyst at MST Marquee.

The yen fell against all its Group-of-10 peers as traders positioned ahead of an expected victory by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party in this weekend’s election.

“A strong showing by the LDP will embolden Takaichi to advance her budget stimulus plans, raising the risk of a larger government debt burden and weighing on Japanese government bonds and the yen,” Carol Kong, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note to clients.

Gold rose for a second day as dip buyers snapped up precious metals following their collapse from record highs. Bullion climbed more than 2% as a risk-on tone returned to markets.

Bitcoin recovered in Asia after dropping to a more-than one-year low in US trading. The token’s recent plunge may deepen into a self-reinforcing “death spiral,” inflicting lasting damage on companies that have spent the past year stockpiling the token, investor Michael Burry said.

Corporate Highlights:

Nintendo Co.’s shares slid their most in 18 months after the company reported disappointing earnings, revealing a big hit to margins while concerns grow about the impact of soaring memory chip prices in 2026. Super Micro Computer Inc. shares gained in late trading after the company gave a forecast for sales in the current quarter that signaled strong demand for its gear to run AI data centers. Nvidia Corp. is nearing a deal to invest $20 billion in OpenAI as part of its latest funding round, according to people familiar with the matter, marking the chipmaker’s single biggest investment in the ChatGPT developer. Prudential Financial Inc. announced it would voluntarily suspend new life insurance sales in Japan for 90 days, in a move to restore trust after some former employees engaged in financial misconduct. Banco Santander SA agreed to acquire Webster Financial Corp. in a $12 billion deal that will allow Spain’s largest bank to bet big on the US. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 2:42 p.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.5% Japan’s Topix rose 0.3% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.1% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1835 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 156.28 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9337 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $76,161.32 Ether fell 0.9% to $2,261.37 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.27% Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.245% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.87% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $63.78 a barrel Spot gold rose 2.8% to $5,086.49 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sara Hemrajani.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.