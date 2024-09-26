Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Some prisoners wrongly freed under UK early release scheme, ministry says

This content was published on
2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) – Around three dozen prisoners were mistakenly freed from jail under an expansion of the early release scheme put in place by the British government to tackle prison overcrowding in England and Wales, the justice ministry said on Thursday.

Around 1,750 convicts were freed this month as part of a government scheme that made some prisoners eligible for release after serving 40% of their sentences behind bars, down from 50%. Thousands more are expected to be let out.

A justice ministry spokesperson said in a statement, confirming a report by the Daily Mirror newspaper on Wednesday, that a very small number of offenders, charged incorrectly and sentenced under outdated legislation, had been released wrongly.

“The convictions remain valid with offenders monitored since their release and they will soon be back behind bars,” the spokesperson said. “Public safety is our first priority.”

A total of 37 prisoners in jail for breaching restraining orders were incorrectly released but a majority are already back in prison. Five offenders have not yet been returned to jail.

The ministry said the charges against the 37 were brought and progressed through the court under old legislation incorrectly, meaning the sentences were not identified as being ineligible for the early release scheme.

Britain has western Europe’s highest rate of incarceration, and faces a crisis as tougher sentencing laws and long delays in the justice system have fuelled a growing prison population.

After taking office in July, Britain’s Labour government said prisons could be full within weeks and early release was needed.

Prisoners serving sentences for serious violent offences of four years or more were excluded from the scheme.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
130 Likes
93 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR