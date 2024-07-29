Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
South Africa’s ANC expels former president Zuma

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been expelled from his long-time party, the African National Congress, the ANC’s secretary general said on Monday.

Zuma was suspended from the ANC in January after announcing he would campaign for the new uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party in the general election, which was held in May.

The ANC lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in 30 years in the vote, forcing it to share power with smaller rivals in a unity government.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Writing by Tannur Anders; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Kevin Liffey)

