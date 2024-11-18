Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

South Africa’s Ramaphosa calls for safe recovery of illegal miners stuck underground

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday lives should not be put at risk in a standoff between police and hundreds of illegal miners stuck underground in a disused mine shaft and the miners should be recovered safely.

The police have blocked miners’ supplies of food and water to force them out and arrest them for illegally entering the abandoned mine in North West province in search of leftover gold – an issue that has plagued South Africa for decades.

More than 1,000 illegal miners have resurfaced in recent weeks but police said last week that hundreds could still be underground. Local residents and human rights groups have criticized authorities for blocking their supplies.

In a weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said the situation was precarious and could potentially turn volatile.

“The Stilfontein mine is a crime scene where the offence of illegal mining is being committed. It is standard police practice everywhere to secure a crime scene and to block off escape routes that enable criminals to evade arrest,” he said.

Ramaphosa urged the police to respect the miners’ rights and not put their lives at risk and said his government would work with the mining industry on the issue of illegal mining.

“The police will carry out their duties and responsibilities to bring the illegal miners to the surface safely,” he said.

Illegal mining has thrived in South Africa through small-time pilfering and organised criminal networks, costing the economy billions of rands in lost income and royalties.

It was unclear if those still in the mine were unwilling or unable to get out. Public broadcaster SABC said that volunteers had brought 12 miners to the surface since last Wednesday.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
1 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
322 Likes
206 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR