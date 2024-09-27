Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
South Korea’s foreign minister says Russia engaging in illegal arms trade with North Korea

This content was published on
1 minute

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s Foreign Minister said Russia is engaging in illegal arms trade with North Korea, reiterating statements by the United States, Ukraine and independent analysts that Pyongyang is supplying rockets and missiles in return for economic and other military assistance from Moscow.

Misuse of Russia’s right to veto as a permanent member of the UN Security Council is hindering the UN’s efforts to end war, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said during the UN General Assembly on Saturday.

