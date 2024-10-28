Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

South Korea’s Yoon says North Korean troops’ Ukraine war deployment may come sooner than expected

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Monday that the actual deployment of North Korean troops to the front lines of the war in Ukraine may come sooner than expected.

Yoon’s remarks came in a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Yoon’s office said.

Yoon shared information on North Korea’s dispatch of troops to Russia, saying the troops’ actual deployment to Ukraine was a severe situation that could take place faster than expected.

Yoon said South Korea hopes to seek “practical countermeasures” with the EU and member states, and will redouble efforts to monitor and block “illegal exchanges” between Russia and North Korea.

North Korean troops being sent is a “critical issue that exacerbates the already prolonged war in Ukraine,” von der Leyen said according to Yoon’s office, and thanked South Korea for its decision to send a government delegation to the EU to share information.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed on Monday that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia and that North Korean military units have been deployed to the Kursk region.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
21 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
297 Likes
183 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
50 Likes
73 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR