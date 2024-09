South Korea’s Yoon to visit Czech Republic Sept 19-22, presidential office says

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit the Czech Republic between September 19-22, his office said on Thursday.

The visit comes after the Czech government picked South Korea’s state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) as the preferred bidder to build two nuclear reactors in July.