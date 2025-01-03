South Korea, Hong Kong Lead Asian Stocks Higher: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities on Friday bucked the dour global stocks mood that dragged US shares lower for a fifth day.

Electrical and electronic equipment stocks drove the South Korean benchmark as much as 2.3% higher. Shares in Australia and Hong Kong also rose, as did US equity futures, after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both fell on Thursday. Equity trading in Japan is closed for a holiday.

Chinese stocks traded in a tight range after the worst start to the year since 2016. The nation’s 10-year government bond yield slipped below 1.6% for the first time ever on Friday amid concerns about the state of the country’s economy.

The Friday moves are a sign the weakness in global equities over the past week may be starting to turn. Investors are preparing to implement asset-allocation strategies for the year ahead after a rocky end to 2024.

The decline in US stocks accompanied a rally in the dollar, a popular haven, which set a fresh two-year high Thursday before sagging Friday. The yen rose after a third daily decline against the greenback in the prior session.

US President-elect Donald Trump’s “policies especially on tariffs are inflationary in their very nature,” said Jung In Yun, chief executive officer of Fibonacci Asset Management Global, on Bloomberg Television. “Inflation being very sticky and refusing to come down means we could have the current state of mid-level interest rates for a prolonged period of time.”

Treasuries were little changed for the week, though the benchmark 10-year yield is nearly 20 basis points above the level prior to Jerome Powell’s hawkish turn at the Dec. 18 Federal Reserve meeting. Big moves have proliferated across asset classes after Powell’s board expressed waning enthusiasm for interest-rate cuts. Trading in Treasuries in Asia is closed given the holiday in Japan.

The yield on China’s bonds “could get closer to zero” than 1% before the end of the year, Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, said on Bloomberg Television, adding it seemed like Chinese policymakers are “running out of magic here” after multiple rounds of stimulus have failed to kick-start consumer spending.

The Fed would find little to support rate cuts in economic data from Thursday. Initial applications for US unemployment fell to an eight-month low, reflecting relatively muted levels of job cuts in a labor market that has remained surprisingly resilient.

On the corporate earnings front, 2025 will be a “show-me year,” according to Lisa Shalett at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, who warned that the dominance of the Magnificent Seven — the big technology stocks responsible for the bulk of last year’s gains — was teetering.

“This idea that they as a group can trade together and lead the market may falter in 2025,” she said. As for the slide in the final days of 2024, it’s “too soon to call it a bad omen,” Shalett said on Bloomberg Television.

Losing Streak

US stocks have been straining to snap a losing streak that took some shine off the S&P 500’s best two-year run dating back to the late 1990s. The index has surged more than 50% since the start of 2023, driven by gains in the tech megacaps amid enthusiasm about the boost to profits from artificial intelligence.

Investors will be watching the US House Speaker vote Friday to see if Mike Johnson will retain his position. Republican squabbling over his reelection could bode ill for Trump’s agenda, according to Tom Essaye, founder of the Sevens report.

President Joe Biden has decided to block the sale of United States Steel Corp. to Japan’s Nippon Steel Corp., according to three people with knowledge of the matter, ending a $14.1 billion deal that has faced months of vocal opposition and raising questions over the future of a US industrial giant.

Elsewhere in commodities, oil rose for a fifth day after an industry report on Thursday signaled US crude stockpiles continued to shrink. Gold was on track for its biggest weekly gain since November, as broad risk-off sentiment buoyed demand for haven assets. Bitcoin dropped for the first time in four days.

Key events this week:

US ISM manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 2:43 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 1.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.6%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0272

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 157.29 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3324 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.3% to $0.6220

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $96,656.98

Ether was little changed at $3,450.15

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.56%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.38%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $73.28 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

