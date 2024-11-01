Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
South Korea minister says all scenarios under consideration for aiding Ukraine

OTTAWA, Canada (Reuters) – South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, asked on Friday whether Seoul could send more weapons to Ukraine in response to North Korea’s aiding Russia, said all possible scenarios were under consideration.

Speaking at a news conference in Ottawa, Canada, he said Seoul would be watching the level of participation by North Korean troops in Russia and what Pyongyang received from Moscow in return.

