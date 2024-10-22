Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
South Korea pledges countermeasures over N.Korea-Russia military cooperation

This content was published on
1 minute

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea will gradually take countermeasures in line with the level of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, Deputy National Security Advisor Kim Tae-hyo told a briefing on Tuesday.

The comments came as South Korea’s presidential office urged Pyongyang to immediately withdraw North Korean troops that Seoul says have been dispatched to Russia for the war with Ukraine.

