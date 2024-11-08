Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
South Korea says pro-Russia groups responsible for cyberattacks after North’s troop dispatch

SEOUL (Reuters) -Pro-Russia hacking groups have conducted cyberattacks against South Korea after North Korea dispatched troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine, Seoul’s presidential office said on Friday.

The office held an emergency intra-agency meeting after detecting denial-of-service attacks on some government and private websites in recent days.

Some of the websites experienced temporary outages but there was no serious damage, it said, adding that the government will strengthen its ability to respond to such attacks.

“Cyber ​​attacks by pro-Russian hacktivist groups on our country have occurred intermittently in the past, but have become more frequent since North Korea dispatched troops to Russia and participated in the Ukraine war,” the office said in a statement.

Seoul and Washington have said there are more than 10,000 North Korean soldiers in Russia, and U.S. officials and Ukraine’s defence minister said some of them have engaged in combat in Kursk, near the Ukraine border.

The new military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow has been condemned by South Korea, the United States and Western allies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that the first battles between his country’s military and North Korean troops “open a new page in instability in the world.”

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Ed Davies and Edwina Gibbs)

