South Korean Stocks Lead Asian Rebound, Oil Gains: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities rebounded, with South Korea leading gains after its worst rout on record, as sentiment showed signs of a recovery following an initial bout of volatility sparked by the Middle East conflict.

South Korea’s Kospi Index jumped 8.6% and Japanese equities rose 2.7% to help the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index advance for the first time in four sessions. The region’s gains followed advances on Wall Street after stronger economic data soothed inflation concerns.

Chinese shares also opened higher even as the country set its 2026 gross domestic product target at 4.5% to 5%, the lowest growth objective since 1991. China also set its 2026 CPI target at about 2%.

While sentiment in the equities market rebounded for now, crude oil continued its advances and gold extended its gains amid concerns the conflict could be drawn out. Treasuries held their losses from the previous session and the dollar steadied after falling in the previous session.

“I think that market participants are looking and trying to say, ‘How is this going to play out? What’s the end game?’” David Solomon, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. chief executive officer, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “As they have more information in the coming days, the coming week or two, I think that will have an impact on risk premiums.”

Support from US stocks offered Asian traders a partial reprieve from Wednesday’s broad regional declines, as investors continued to assess the war’s impact on growth and inflation. For the rebound to be sustained, investors will likely need greater clarity on the duration of the conflict and the extent to which it will fan inflation.

Uncertainty about how long the conflict in Iran could last is forcing investors to look to recent history as a guide for markets. Many are revisiting trades enacted after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, betting that this week’s spike in energy prices will stoke inflation, sparking lasting strength in the dollar as well as weakness in bonds and stocks.

“Whether or not the ‘feel good’ sentiment of today can last depends on what headlines we get out of the Middle East over coming days,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade. “Market sentiment can shift on a dime depending on whether escalation or de-escalation seems the more likely path at any given point.”

Traders remained focused on oil as the spike in prices following the Iran war threatened to accelerate inflation. Crude climbed as traders assessed the widening fallout from the US-Israeli war against Iran, with the combatants vowing to press on with the conflict that’s upending energy markets.

West Texas Intermediate climbed above $76.50 a barrel, after spiking about 11% in the first three days of the week, while Brent traded close to $83. In other commodities, gold advanced after the dollar was little changed which has been the haven asset of choice for investors after the war broke out.

Bullion was near $5,170 an ounce in early Thursday trading, after adding 1% in the previous session. Gold and silver had risen along with stocks earlier this year. In other corners of the market, Treasuries held their losses from the prior session, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year at 4.10%.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump expressed confidence in the military campaign against Iran even as the timeline for operations remained unclear. Tehran targeted Israel and Gulf states while Israeli and American forces followed through on pledges to bomb targets in the Islamic Republic. The US sank an Iranian warship in international waters.

Tehran also dismissed a report it had reached out to the US to negotiate an end to the conflict as “pure falsehood.” China, meanwhile, will dispatch its special envoy on Middle East affairs to the region to conduct mediation efforts.

One key focus for traders in Asia is South Korea — a bellwether for artificial intelligence investments that has rallied to become the world’s second-best-performing equities market.

On Tuesday, investors sold shares related to AI to buy defense stocks, only to reverse the moves on Wednesday, said Jung In Yun, Fibonacci Asset Management Global, founder and CEO, in a Bloomberg TV interview.

“That signals to me that market participants saw the geopolitical tension would not last long,” he said. “They’re profit-taking from defense to prepare to get back into AI. And we’re seeing some of that flow coming in today.”

Corporate Highlights:

Morgan Stanley is laying off around 3% of its workforce or about 2,500 people, according to people familiar with the matter. Broadcom Inc. delivered a solid sales forecast and announced a stock buyback plan worth as much as $10 billion, signaling that its push to capitalize on AI spending is paying off. Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang doesn’t see his company’s investments in OpenAI reaching $100 billion — the maximum amount that the chipmaking giant had once pledged to spend on the startup. Alphabet Inc.’s Google unveiled a new system for apps on its Android phones and tablets. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:54 a.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 2.7% Japan’s Topix rose 2.5% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.3% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1632 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 156.65 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.8880 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7068 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $72,602.52 Ether fell 1.7% to $2,113.73 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 4.10% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 3.5 basis points to 2.145% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.78% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.8% to $76.78 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $5,176.57 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson, Bernadette Toh, Gabrielle Ng and Aya Wagatsuma.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.