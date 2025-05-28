European Space Agency opens first Swiss location

The European Space Agency (ESA) has opened its first Swiss site. Together with the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI), it opened a new centre for space innovation in Villigen in canton Aargau on Tuesday.

“The inauguration of the European Space Deep-Tech Innovation Centre is a testimonial to ESA’s and Switzerland’s joint commitment to push innovation and drive economic growth,” said Josef Aschbacher, Director General of ESA, according to a statement from PSI.

The new European Space Deep-Tech Innovation Centre (Esdi) is intended to improve the connection between science and the private sector. It supports the development of new, advanced technologies that could be useful for space travel. The initial focus is on quantum research, data science and materials research.

