Swiss state ownership of Beyond Gravity to be formalised

The Swiss government is creating a legal basis for retaining ownership of the space company Beyond Gravity.

Deutsch de Bundesrat schafft Gesetz für weiteren Besitz von Beyond Gravity Original Read more: Bundesrat schafft Gesetz für weiteren Besitz von Beyond Gravity

In particular, the law must define the purpose of the federal participation and the public interest in the company.

The Federal Council sees participation in Beyond Gravity as an opportunity to cover a broad range of security policy interests.

In addition to equipping the armed forces with space technology products and services, this also includes securing access to space-based infrastructures and technologies.

Parliament adopted a motion on March 10. The planned privatisation of Beyond Gravity, Ruag International’s space business, will therefore not be pursued further.

The motion instructs the Federal Council to create the legal basis and take measures to retain control or full ownership of Beyond Gravity.

