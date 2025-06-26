CEO of Swiss state-owned technology company Ruag resigns

Ruag International CEO André Wall resigns Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The head of the Swiss state-owned technology group Ruag International is stepping down after parliament decided against privatising its Beyond Gravity unit.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Ruag-International-Chef André Wall tritt zurück Original Read more: Ruag-International-Chef André Wall tritt zurück

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

André Wall will remain in office until mid-2026, the company announced. The decisive factor in the decision was that Beyond Gravity remains in federal ownership.

Before announcing his retirement, Wall had been at the helm of Ruag International for four and a half years. By stepping down in mid-2026, he wants to ensure a smooth transition and transfer of knowledge. The Board of Directors regretted his decision.

The decision to step down was reportedly prompted by the Federal Council’s decision to keep Beyond Gravity in federal ownership. The government had wanted to privatise the aerospace supplier for a long time, but was turned down by parliament.

In the years since taking office, Wall has driven forward the strategic focussing of the company to become a space supplier.

More

More Swiss state ownership of Beyond Gravity to be formalised This content was published on Swiss government to create legal basis for retaining ownership of the space company Beyond Gravity. Read more: Swiss state ownership of Beyond Gravity to be formalised

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch