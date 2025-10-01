Swiss space research to get CHF6 million boost

Switzerland will support two new research and innovation projects in the field of space innovation with more than CHF6 million in funding.

The government aims to strengthen the international positioning of Swiss universities and industry players in space research.

The projects are in the fields of robotics and optics, respectively, and aim to achieve scientific excellence and innovative cutting-edge technology, the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) announced.

The MoonWalker project is being carried out by ETH Zurich and the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Eastern Switzerland in collaboration with industrial partners. It is dedicated to the development of a walking robot for lunar exploration missions.

The project will receive a federal contribution of approximately CHF3.1 million from 2026 to 2029.

The TESSA (Technologies to Enhance Space Situational Awareness) project will receive a federal contribution of approximately CHF3 million from 2025 to 2029.

Optics system

The aim is to develop an adaptive optics system for the Zimmerwald Observatory in Bern. The innovative technologies for determining the position of objects in low-Earth orbit are intended to enable, among other things, more efficient identification of space debris.

According to the EAER, the MARVIS (Multidisciplinary Advanced Research Ventures in Space) funding program is a federal instrument for supporting national research and development activities in space.

It is intended to put Swiss actors in a good position to participate in the European Space Agency’s space programs and strengthen Switzerland’s position in space research.

