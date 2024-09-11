Spacecraft carrying Russians and American docks with International Space Station

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A spacecraft carrying an American astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts took off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan late on Wednesday evening and docked with the International Space Station (ISS).

The Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft was carrying NASA astronaut Don Pettit and Russians Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner.

Russian news agencies, referring to a livestream provided by the Roskosmos space corporation, said the craft docked without incident with the Russian segment of the space station.