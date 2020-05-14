Print See in another language: 1 See in another language: 1 Languages: 1 French (fr)Les ruches espacées Spaced out hives By Julie Hunt Embed code <iframe title="Spaced out hives" src='//player.swissinfo.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:45760418' width='640' height='360' name='Spaced out hives'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on May 14, 2020 3:15 PM May 14, 2020 - 15:15 The position of the hives plays a key role in bee health. Tags Sci & Tech Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line The citizens' meeting How the Swiss are moving back to the mountains subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (biweekly) Letter from the Alps (biweekly) Multinationals (biweekly) Click here to see more newsletters