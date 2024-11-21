Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Spain’s lower house approves tax package with three-year bank levy

This content was published on
1 minute

MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish lawmakers approved on Thursday the government’s new tax plans, which include an extension of a temporary levy on banks by three years and ensure that taxes for large companies comply with the EU rules.

The Socialist-led coalition government said it had reached an agreement with far-left Podemos to start working on a permanent windfall tax on energy companies before year-end or at least extending the temporary one by another year.

