Spain’s PM to testify as witness in wife’s alleged corruption case

reuters_tickers

1 minute

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was summoned to testify as a witness in an investigation about alleged corruption and influence peddling accusations against his wife that led him to consider resigning in April, the court said on Monday.

Investigating judge Juan Carlos Peinado will go to La Moncloa palace, the official residence of the Spanish prime minister, on July 30, the court added.