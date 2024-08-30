Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Spain’s Sanchez to visit China next month amid Beijing-EU trade dispute

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will visit China next month, his office said on Friday, with Beijing’s anti-dumping probe into EU pork imports as a backdrop.

Sanchez will travel to Beijing and Shanghai on Sept. 7-12 and meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during his trip, according to a Spanish government source. A deputy trade minister will accompany the premier.

China and the European Union have been embroiled in a trade dispute after EU regulators announced provisional duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles.

In retaliation, China opened anti-dumping investigations into brandy, dairy and pork products from the EU.

Spain is Europe’s largest pork exporter. It supplied 22% of China’s imported pork in 2023, worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.29 billion), and stands to lose more than any of the bloc’s members from the probe.

China has been canvassing the EU’s 27 member states to reject the European Commission’s proposal to adopt additional duties of up to 36.3% on Chinese-made electric vehicles when they vote on it in October.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
77 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
70 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR