Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Spain asks Venezuela to release broken down, verifiable voting data

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Monday morning asked Venezuela to release broken down and verifiable voting data after the national electoral council announced President Nicolas Maduro had won a third term in office, contradicting several exit polls.

Albares followed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chilean President Gabriel Boric, and other Latin American leaders in demanding transparency from Venezuelan authorities.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR