Spain asks Venezuela to release broken down, verifiable voting data

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Monday morning asked Venezuela to release broken down and verifiable voting data after the national electoral council announced President Nicolas Maduro had won a third term in office, contradicting several exit polls.

Albares followed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chilean President Gabriel Boric, and other Latin American leaders in demanding transparency from Venezuelan authorities.