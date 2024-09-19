Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Spain condemns Lebanon attacks as violations of international law

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s foreign ministry condemned this week’s attacks targeting mobile communications devices used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon, saying they constituted a violation of international humanitarian law and threatened the region’s stability.

“We call for restraint on the part of all actors,” the ministry said in a statement. “It’s necessary to avoid a further escalation of violence and the risk of open war with unforeseeable consequences.”

Spain’s condemnation came hours after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid.

